Matthew Jo Clark OKLAHOMA CITY
Matthew Jo Clark, 33, went to be with his heavenly Father on Aug. 5, 2019. Matt is survived by his dad, Frank Clark; his mom, Gala Allen; brothers, Kris Clark and Cory Allen; grandparents, Granny Lee and Pa C. Hillary and Ruby Jo; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt attended Lake Hamilton, Pearcy, AR. Then he went on to become an electrician. Matt enjoyed fishing with his dad and he loved being with family and friends. He is greatly missed and loved by all who knew him. Love You Matt.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019