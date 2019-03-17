Maudie F . Carr

Aug. 13, 1926 - March 14, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

March 14, 2019, brought to a close 92 years of a life well lived for Maudie F Carr. She was born on Aug. 13, 1926, in Pink, OK to Grace Nevalle and Raymond Edward Hunt. She attended Spring Hill and Rock Dale grade schools and graduated from Calumet High School in 1944. Following her high school graduation in 1944, Maudie was an avid reader and teacher of the Holy Bible. She loved to work with children and minister to people. She was very active in Women on mission groups at her church. She worked at Tinker Air Force before and after her marriage to Frank. She was a homemaker after they had children. After the children were older, she worked for a time at the church office for Hugh R Bumpas, pastor. Maudie loved spending time with family and her beloved husband of 69 years, William Frank Carr. Maudie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, and two brothers. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Sandra Bonds and husband Richard, of Louisville, TN; Susan Westbrook and husband Charley, of Denham Springs, LA; and Steven Carr and wife Nancy, of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Truman Bonds and wife Caitlin, of Knoxville, TN; Sarah Mentzer and husband Doug, of Knoxville, TN; Rebekah Wade and husband Aaron, of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea; Elijah Westbrook and wife Mariko, of Honolulu, HI; Nathan Carr and wife Sarah, of Oklahoma City; David Carr and wife Amanda, of Oklahoma City; Joseph Carr and wife Michelle, of Oklahoma City; and Jacob Carr and wife Dawnielle, of New York City; and her great-grandchildren, Jack and Jake Mentzer, of Knoxville, TN; Hannah, Solomon, and Adah Bonds, of Knoxville, TN; Evie Abel, Judah, Zeke, and Boaz; of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea; Areta, Honor, Esther, Olive, and Ezra Carr, of Oklahoma City; Ethum, Avre, Coen, and Penelope Carr, of Oklahoma City; Remi Carr, of New York City; and Lydia Carr, of Oklahoma City. Services to Celebrate Maudie's Life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Captiol Hill Baptist Church with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City.