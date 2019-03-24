Maureen M. Sansing

July 22, 1947 - March 19, 2019



EDMOND

Mrs. Maureen Magdalene Sansing (née Dulzer), of Edmond, OK, passed away on

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 , at the age of 71. Maureen was born to parents Bill and Margaret Dulzer on July 22, 1947, in Cleveland, OH. She grew up an only child and attended Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City. Maureen attended The University of Oklahoma, where she studied archeology and sociology. In 1968, she married her college sweetheart, Bill Sansing. Maureen loved animals and raised a number of dogs and cats throughout the years. She was instrumental in serving with Neighbor to Neighbor. She loved nature and took every opportunity to preserve the beauty of the world through photos when she and Bill would travel. Maureen is survived by her husband, Bill Sansing; daughter, Christine Bankston; eight grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Maureen was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Sansing Duque. A Memorial Service will be held at Matthews Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 9 a.m. The family is grateful for messages of condolence.