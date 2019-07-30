|
|
Max D. Bradley DEL CITY
April 15, 1939 - July 25, 2019
BRADLEY, Max D. - 80, Del City, passed away peacefully at home July 25, 2019. Max was the 2nd son born to Loyd and Hazel Bradley in Konawa, Oklahoma on April 15, 1939. His family later relocated to the Tinker AFB area where his father began working on base. Max attended and graduated from Del City High School in 1957. Max married Wanda Lou Baker on September 24, 1960. Their first son, Dewayne, was born in 1961. Their second son, Doug, followed in 1964. Max worked as a trim carpenter for 44 years and also served in the Armed Forces Reserves for 3 years. Max instilled a hard work ethic on his boys as they grew up in Del City. His carpentry work was beyond amazing. Working hard, being a perfectionist, and several injuries began to take a toll on Max's body. After retiring in 2001, he spent much of his time resting and watching his family grow with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the latter being the lights of his life. Max was preceded in death by both of his parents, Loyd and Hazel Bradley, and his baby son, Scott Douglas. Max is survived by Wanda, his wife of nearly 59 years; his two sons, Dewayne and Doug and their wives, Nancy and Kristy; his siblings, Bob, Linda and her husband, Jim Earls, Laquita and her husband, Vick Walker; his grandchildren, Scott and his wife, Sonni, Stephanie, Amanda and her husband, Nic Stake, and Samantha; his most precious great-grandchildren, Kanon, Kenna, and Beckett; many nephews and nieces. Memorial services are pending until arrangements can be made.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 30, 2019