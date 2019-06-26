Max E. Duncan







Max Edward Duncan passed away June 19, 2019. He was born July 27, 1921, in Jay, OK to Mark and Hadgie.

Max served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was assigned to the 35th Infantry Division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge under General Patton, before marching across Germany to Luxembourg and the Rhine where he was at the time of the German surrender.

Max worked at Tinker Air Force Base, OK for over 30 years, first as a welder, eventually being promoted to a foreman level position. Max was a gifted welder, he even welded a wedding ring for his wife, Imogene. Max was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Joanne Duncan. Max is survived by his wife, Imogene; children, Larry and wife Gaylia Duncan, Vicki Duncan, Carol and husband Cliff Metzger, Mark and wife Gloria Duncan, John Duncan, and Daniel Duncan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Mr. Duncan's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the American Legion Post 195 in Jay, OK. A potluck to follow; bring your favorite dish to honor Max. Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary