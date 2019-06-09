Maxie Earl Warr Jr.

March 2, 1931 - May 26, 2019



NAPLES, FL

Maxie Earl Warr Jr., (Max), age 88, passed away peace-fully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at AVOW Hospice in Naples, Florida. He was born the young-est son to Maxie Earl Warr Sr. and Annie Laurie Hill on March 2, 1931 in Ada, Oklahoma. His older brother was Paul. He was a 1950 graduate of Classen High School in Oklahoma City. Max also was a 1958 graduate from Oklahoma State University. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Max worked most of his adult life in many different aspects of the oil business, primarily for Conoco/Phillips, where he retired after 30 plus years of service. Max's passions were football in his youth (he was a star!), reading, writing and photography. His ultimate life long passion was fly fishing which took him to many destinations around the world. His friends knew him as a "straight shooter" who was kind, generous as well as a true gentlemen and great sportsman. Max was a widower who was married to Doris June Harmon for 44 years. He was a wonderful father and is survived by his daughter Erla, son Stan, daughter-in-law Cindy, grand-sons Colton, Maxx and Spenser, his wife Danielle who gave Max twin great granddaughters. Max will be laid to rest at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston, Texas next to his loving and giving wife, Doris. Condolences may be left online at: www.HodgesNaplesMG.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary