Maxine Morton OKLAHOMA CITY
May 6, 1921- Jul. 2, 2019
Maxine G. Morton passed from this life July 2, 2019. She was born May 6, 1921 in
Summer-ville, Louisiana to Donald and Addie Green. During her life, Maxine enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also proud to be a Grand Worthy Matron with the Order of the Eastern Star. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bill Sutton and Leo Morton; sons: Robert Doyle Sutton and Donald Patrick Sutton; 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: daughter, Karen Powers, 11 grandchildren, and several great grand-children. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, from 4-8pm. A graveside ceremony will be held 2pm Saturday, July 6, at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Resthaven Funeral Home, resthavenokc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019