Maydell Barbee

Dec. 13, 1933 - June 21, 2019



NORMAN

Maydell Barbee, born Dec. 13, 1933, passed June 21, 2019, at 85 years of age. Maydell's survivors include her son, Mike (Sharon) Barbee, of Norman; daughter, Anita Rector, of Moore; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers and one sister, along with several nieces and nephews and numerous other family and friends. Maydell was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace McGowen; her husband, Clifford; one son, Dale; and two grandsons, Ryan and Bobby. She was also preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Maydell was married to the love of her life for 57 years. She loved bowling and dancing. She was a special Grandma to her grandchildren who enjoyed her sense of humor and support during sporting events. They always knew their grandma would be in the stands cheering them on. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Thanks to the staff at Reminisce Memory Care and Jackie with Tender Care Hospice for the special care they provided. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK. Services are under direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary