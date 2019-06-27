Melanie Brooke

Bradford

December 22, 1984 - June 22, 2019



LITTLE ROCK, AR

Melanie Brooke Bradford ran into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Brooke was born on December 22, 1984, in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa, and moved with her family to Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1990. She attended Arkansas Baptist School from K-5 through 12th grade, graduating at the top of her class, and also attended UCA and UALR. She enjoyed music and singing, and she loved to crochet beautiful items for family and friends. Her other love was rescuing animals, including her own beloved dogs. Brooke will be remem-bered most of all for her contagious laughter. Survivors include her parents, Jan and Dr. J. David Bradford; her brothers, Ben Bradford and Blake Bradford, all of Little Rock, Arkansas; her sister, Beth Corcoran (Curtis) and her eight nieces and nephews, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her paternal grandparents, Conita and Dr. Reagan Bradford, Sr., of Edmond, Oklahoma; aunt and uncle, Cindy and Dr. Reagan Bradford, Jr., of Edmond, aunt Julie Walker, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and many cousins and friends. Preceding her in Heaven were maternal grandparents, Leota and Gene Holdridge, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A celebration of life service will be held at Roller-Chenal on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4-6 pm, also at Roller-Chenal. Guests are asked to wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Humane Society of Pulaski County, 14600 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock, Arkansas 72210. Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary