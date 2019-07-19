Resources More Obituaries for Melba McCaughey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Melba H. McCaughey

Jan. 17, 1926 - July 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Melba McCaughey (née Humphries) was born in Red Rock, Oklahoma as the 3rd child of 5, to the late Ray and Alba Humphries on January 17, 1926. Growing up in Tonkawa and attend-ing the Junior College there, Melba moved to New York City at age 19, to live at the famous Barbizon Hotel while studying modeling. There she met her future husband, Navy pilot, Lt. Roger E. McCaughey. Their 20 year marriage produced one son and two daughters.

Melba was vivacious and social. Her sense of adventure found her living in Norfolk, Wheeling, Charleston, Ventura, and Baltimore before returning to Oklahoma City to stay. After working as a manager for a modeling agency, managing a bookstore and then a children's clothing store, before owning and operating a popcorn store, Melba found her dream job when, at age 63, she was coaxed into returning to the workforce to work as the receptionist at NBC Bank in Oklahoma City. Her energy, charm and humor won the hearts of both bank staff and customers alike. In fact, her face was featured in their ad campaign, "We don't have an 800 number. We have Melba.'

Melba's life was documented in her autobiography, A Life Well Lived. She had said, 'Life does not turn out the way we dream it will be. My desire to be another Dale Evans bit the dust when I found out that you had to do more than sit on a horse with your cowboy hat hanging down your back by the cord. I failed as an actress, a painter, was lousy at tennis and golf and couldn't get my tongue around Spanish. Then I hit my stride and found that what I really loved was being a mother! Didn't even have to take a lesson. Some of us just get lucky!" But the lucky ones were the wide circle of family and friends that knew and loved this amazing woman.

Melba is survived by her son and his wife, Kevin and Lou Ann McCaughey, of Lancaster, PA, daughters Karen Thiessen of San Diego and Kim McCaughey of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren Michael McCaughey, Sarah Srgo, Brian Thiessen and Kelly Thuesen; great-grand-children Jeremy Thiessen, Parker Thiessen, Joshua Srgo, Mia Srgo, Kennedy Thuesen and Albert Thuesen plus her brother, Vern Ray Humphries along with nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at NBC Oklahoma on 13401 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City 73120. Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019