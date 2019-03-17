Melinda Sue Hanan

Jones

June 15, 1948 - March 14, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Melinda Sue Hanan Jones, better known as Susie to friends and family, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City on Thursday morning at the age of 70.

Susie was born June 15, 1948, in Amarillo, TX to Ben and Lahoma Oxford. She graduated from Henryetta High School and earned a bachelor's degree in science from Oklahoma State University. She was employed at the Oklahoma State Department of Health as a microbiologist until her retirement.

Susie was one of the last generation of children to contract polio, which left her left arm weakened and her legs paralyzed. She spent her entire life in a wheelchair, in and out of hospitals from the onset of polio in 1949 until her death. Much of her childhood was spent in hospitals hundreds of miles from family. She endured numerous surgeries and constant pain without complaint and still showed everyone a smiling face. Her body might have been frail, but her spirit was unquenchable. She took care of herself and others, volunteering her time for several organizations. Her spirit was an inspiration, and she brought out the best in everyone she met.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Hugh, of the home in Oklahoma City; a brother, Stoney Oxford, Broken Arrow; and a sister, Cathy Robertson, Henryetta; as well as one niece, Becky Robertson, Henryetta; two nephews, Donovan Oxford, Tulsa; and Ben Oxford and wife Joanna, Broken Arrow; five great-nephews, Thomas Johnson and wife Ashley, Zachary Thomas, and Codie Artussee, all of Henryetta; Gavin Oxford and Ethan Oxford, Broken Arrow; three great-nieces, Chelsea Artussee and Jamie Artussee, of Henryetta; and Audra Oxford, Broken Arrow; a great-great-niece, Lia Thomas, Henryetta; and many friends.

Friends and family are invited to a Visitation on Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at the Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, and a Funeral Service to be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Vondel L. Smith & Son Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Oklahoma City.

Head for the light, my dear. There are no wheelchairs in heaven.