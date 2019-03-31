Melissa Ann Speller

Jan. 16, 1954 - March 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Melissa Ann Speller, 65, passed away March 28, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Shawnee, OK to Bliss (Marshall) & William Francis Smith. Growing up, Melissa was very involved with Girl Scouts and was the Spring Homecoming Queen in 1972 the year she graduated. She was the first female to run track in Shawnee also. Melissa loved people and serving her community. She was devoted to God and saw the beauty in everyone. She had many hobbies, her favorite being sailboating. Her most precious and treasured times were spent with her sons, her grandchildren and pets.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" Speller; and her brother, Marshall Smith. She is survived by her beloved sons, Brian and Kolbe Roper; grandchildren, Ian and Klohe; and one great-grandchild, Izziah Roper.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the funeral home with the family available to greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 1 at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel with burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations in honor of Melissa are suggested to the Dementia Society of America. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary