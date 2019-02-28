Melody Lynn Cole

Nov. 14, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Melody Lynn Cole was born November 14, 1947 and passed away February 24, 2019, age 71, at her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Melody was born to Elnora and Robert Wittenbeck in Lawton, Oklahoma. Along with her sister Judy, she had a loving and happy childhood. A proud member of the "Bomber Babes", she graduated from Midwest City High School with the Class of 1965. In late December 1968, Melody met Phillip Cole in Midwest City while he was on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps having just served in Vietnam. Immediately after returning to duty, Phillip called Melody to propose. She flew to him in California and within two weeks of having met, Phillip and Melody were married. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary together on January 9, 2019 alongside their two loving children Kobie and Matt and extended family. Melody spent most of her career as an Escrow Officer at Stewart Title of Midwest City. She retired from Stewart Title after accruing 30 years of rewarding friendships with countless clients and colleagues. Over the years, Melody brightened so many people's days with her sense of humor and compassion. Melody travelled extensively in Europe and especially loved London. She was an accom plished cook, a stylish dresser and voracious reader. Melody's miracle recovery from diagnosed "inoperable" cancer in 1985 was testament to her intense faith in God and prayer. Her remaining family, although deep in mourning, choose to appreciate the extra 33 years that God gave them with Melody. A loving mother and wife, the gift of her memory will always be cherished. In addition to her loving husband Phillip C. Cole of Oklahoma City, daughter Kobie Cole of Midwest City, son Matthew Cole of Norman, and mother Elnora Hunt of Midwest City, Melody is survived by her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cole, and grandsons Lakota and Laeshen. She is also survived by her sister Judy Warren, brother-in-law Mike Warren, niece Angela Miller, nephew Shane Warren, cousins Charles Barnes Jr. and Frances Barnes-Petersen, as well as her brother-in-law Dennis R. Cole and family. Graveside services for Melody will be held on March 1, 2019 at 1PM at Sunny Lane Cemetery at 4000 S.E. 29th St., Del City, OK. Funeral procession will meet at 12:15 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home, 5005 SE 29th St., Del City, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary