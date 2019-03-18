Melva Jean Connelly

Oct. 24, 1940 - March 15, 2019



MOORE

Melva, 78, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1940, in OKC to Arthur Melvin & Marie (Reece) Jeter. She graduated Capitol Hill High School, where she met the love of her life, Doyle H. Connelly. They were united in marriage Aug. 8, 1958, and blessed with two daughters. In addition to being a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated homemaker, Melva generously volunteered her time and talents at the food bank and different charities raising money for different organizations. She also was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and a skilled writer having written poetry and a book, "The Ghost Child." Melva was a very loving, caring and gracious woman who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and granddaughter, Alicia Erinn Marie Hill; she leaves behind her loving daughters, Angelia Brantner & husband David and Cindy Wheeler & husband Dennis Roberts; her sister, Betty Jackson; a granddaughter, Kimberly Morris & husband Colby; grandson, Nathan Wheeler & wife Susana; granddaughter, Emily Brantner; her three great-granddaughters, Mykayla, Kaitlyn, and Addie Morris; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services to celebrate her life are 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary