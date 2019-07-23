Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Mercury C. Griffin Papproth


1993 - 2019
Mercury C. Griffin Papproth Obituary

Mercury C.
Griffin-Papproth
Oct. 9, 1993 - Jun. 30, 2019

OKLA. CITY/MIDLAND, TX
Mercury C. Griffin Papproth passed away in Midland, TX at the age of 25. Mercury was born and lived in Norman, OK until 2006 when he moved to OKC until 2018. He relocated to Midland for work experience in oil and gas. He graduated from NW Classen in 2013 and attended both OSU-OKC and USAO. Mercury had an infectious sense of humor, loved to read, sought adventure and loved the out-of-doors. Mercury was passionate about learning and routinely absorbed himself in studies. Mercury will be lovingly remembered by: his mother Iyla Griffin, step-mother Caroline Brown, father Paul Caldwell, step-mother Diane Baker, sisters Aurora Caldwell and Kathryn Kolpin; grandfather Richard Griffin, grandmother Rebecca Conant, step-grandfather Thomas Conant; step-aunt Corinna Conant, uncle-in-law Edward Dearmore, cousin EJ Dearmore; girlfriend Laurie Hines, and many second-cousins, great-uncles and aunts. A public memorial service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home at 500 SW 104th, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 from 2:00pm-3:30 pm on Saturday, July 27th. Contributions in memory of Mercury may be made to Mental Health Assn. of OK (405-943-3700) or to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 23, 2019
