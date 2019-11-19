|
Mervat Ibrahim EDMOND
February 6, 1956-November 16, 2019
Mervat Ibrahim, 63, a long-time NJ resident, and most recently calling Houston, TX home, found her peace and left us for heaven on November 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK with her family by her side. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, born in Egypt on February 6th, 1956. She later married her husband and came to the United States on their honeymoon and never left. She was a serial entrepreneur, but her true vocation was to be a loving wife, mother, and grand-mother. She loved her family unconditionally and spent her time on earth giving selflessly of herself to others. Her deeds can be counted across the globe and the lives touched by her mourn her everywhere. She had tremendous pride in her skills in the kitchen and never gave up an opportunity to feed everyone around her. When she wasn't force-feeding her two sons, she was busy spoiling her grandchildren rotten. She was a devout Coptic Orthodox Christian who just checked off one of her life-long dreams of visiting the Holy Land in Jerusalem. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Adel Ibrahim, two sons, Tommy Ibrahim (38) and David Ibrahim (31), four grandchildren, John-Christian (10), Sophia (5), Noah (3) and Mila (1), 8 siblings, and thousands of treasured memories. Mervat chose Oklahoma City to be her final resting place so she can be close to her son Tommy and his family. A remembrance service is scheduled at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, from 6-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, her wishes were to point those interested to donate to the John-Christian Autism Endowment, named after her grandson whom she adored. Funds will be used to support autism-related projects in OKC. Donations can be submitted online at the INTEGRIS Foundation at:
https://integrisfoundation.publishpath.com/give-now
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 19, 2019