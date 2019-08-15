|
|
Michael S. Mewbourn OKLAHOMA CITY
August 9, 1954 - August 11, 2019
Michael S. Mewbourn passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mike was born in New York City and has been an Oklahoman since he was a teenager. Following graduation from Putnam City High School in 1972, Mike went on to earn two degrees from the University of Oklahoma. He continued to cherish his friendships made through Sigma Phi Epsilon. Mike was dedicated to Canaan and his CFO role for many years until his recent battle with lung cancer. Mike is survived by his wife, Debbie, and their sons, Trent and Alex. He was preceded in death by his parents, Deweese and Edwin Mewbourn. A memorial service will take place at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Infant Crisis Services, Boys and Girls Club, or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 15, 2019