OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael James Brown
Dec. 16, 1957 - July 24, 2019
Michael James Brown, 61, played his last show on July 24, 2019, at the Quailbrook Hospice Facility in NW Oklahoma City. Michael succumbed to his battle against diabetes. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Freda Ameringer; his father, Robert; and his sister, Roberta. Michael went to John Marshall High School, and later attended Central State College. He enjoyed art, music and travel. Much of his life was filled with the enjoyment of playing music with his friends of the band Eazy Profit. He was the leader of the band, and composed their music for their performances. He is survived by his mother, Susan; and daughter, Crystal Battles. Memorial Services will be held on Aug. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 600 NW 13th St., OKC 73103.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019