Michael C. Maling
October 23, 1947 - August 12, 2019

BETHANY
Michael C. Maling, beloved husband, father and grand-father passed away August 12, 2019 at home. Mike was born October 23, 1947 in Lexington, VA. He was a long-time employee of Dayton/ Bridgestone Tire from which he retired. He is survived by his wife, Jeri, of 49 years; daughter, Christina and husband Robert Rolling; son, Michael Maling II; 3 granddaughters, Alex, Rylee, and Olivia; his father, Colonel Robert C. Maling; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and many other family members.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019
