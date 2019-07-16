Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL CARR


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL CARR Obituary

Michael Allen Carr
Nov. 11, 1963 - July 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael Allen Carr, 55, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born November 11, 1963 to Gary and Joan Carr in Oklahoma City. Michael enjoyed 4 wheeling and camping. He also enjoyed taking long drives. Michael is survived by his brother, Greg Carr and wife, Raha Nael; sister-in-law, Sandra Carr; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Brad, Ethan and Emma Carr, Barbara Stephenson Conrad and Paula Hendrickson and husband, Gene; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Carr; nephew, Tim Fagan; and grand-parents, Helena Carr and Marion Carr. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Chapel of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now