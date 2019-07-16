|
|
Michael Allen Carr OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 11, 1963 - July 13, 2019
Michael Allen Carr, 55, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born November 11, 1963 to Gary and Joan Carr in Oklahoma City. Michael enjoyed 4 wheeling and camping. He also enjoyed taking long drives. Michael is survived by his brother, Greg Carr and wife, Raha Nael; sister-in-law, Sandra Carr; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Brad, Ethan and Emma Carr, Barbara Stephenson Conrad and Paula Hendrickson and husband, Gene; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Carr; nephew, Tim Fagan; and grand-parents, Helena Carr and Marion Carr. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Chapel of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 16, 2019