|
|
Michael Chrisman OKLAHOMA CITY
April 9, 1976 - March 9, 2019
Michael Alan Chrisman, age 42, born April 9, 1976, in Oklahoma City passed away Saturday March 9th, 2019, and will be laid to rest next to his beloved mother on March 15th, 2019 at the Resurrection Cemetery. He is survived by children, Michael Crook, and Paytlynn Tritt; his father, Gary Chrisman Sr.; siblings, Gary (Heidi) Chrisman Jr., Laura (Bobby Sr.) Riley, and Michelle (Anthony) Gordon; half-siblings, Conner and Caroline Chrisman; stepbrother, John Arvay; his nieces and nephews, Bobby Jr., Jasmine, Anthony, Caprie, Caleb, Callie, Camryn, and Miranda; his godmother, Muriel Green; along with his beloved dog, Junior; and lastly a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be joining his deceased mother, Celeste Arvay, and his grandparents, Buzz and Fern Chrisman & Willard and Elizabeth Hilton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14th, from 4pm to 7pm at Smith and Kernke N. May. Services will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 15th, at Smith and Kernke Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019