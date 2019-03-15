Michael Wayne Cossey

October 18, 1952 - March 10, 2019



SEMINOLE

Michael Wayne Cossey was born October 18, 1952 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Curtis Dewayne Cossey and Hazel Juanita (Olive) Cossey. He departed this life suddenly on March 10, 2019 at his home in Seminole, Oklahoma at the age of 66.

Mike graduated from U.S. Grant High School in 1969 and received a scholarship to play football for the Wichita State University Shockers in Kansas. He returned to Oklahoma after the tragic 1970 Wichita State University team plane crash. Mike later attended the University of Oklahoma and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology in 1974.

Mike experienced a long career with the United States Postal Service, beginning his tenure in 1974. He retired as the postmaster of the Wewoka, Oklahoma Post Office in 2002. Mike loved watching his son Neil play football and never missed a game. One of his favorite hobbies was cooking for his boys and hosting their friends. Mike also en joyed fishing, dogs and spending time with his grandsons , especially watching them compete in sports. He was also an avid OU football fan.

Mike is survived by his son Neil Cossey and his wife Jaycie and their two sons Case and Cole, his step-sons Josh Rollins and Jeb Rollins and his dear friend Marilyn Mcinnis Braly. He was preceded in death by his father, Dewayne Cossey, his beloved mother, Juanita Cossey and his first wife, Cindy Cossey.

The family will have a private ceremony at Tecumseh Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of Mike's life, at a later date, on his land in Cromwell, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to: The Mike Snyder Foundation, 35264 EW 1234, Seminole, Oklahoma 74868 or The Seminole High School Athletic Department, P.O. Box 1031, Seminole, Oklahoma 74818.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the Neil Cossey family at 35254 EW 1235, Seminole, Oklahoma 74868 or to Marilyn Braly, P.O. Box 93, Seminole, Oklahoma 74818.

Cremation services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary