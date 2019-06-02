|
Michael Henry EDMOND
Epstein
April 18 1952 - May 21, 2019
Michael Henry Epstein was born April 18, 1952 and died May 21, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Paul David Epstein. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Esther Epstein, and by his cat companion, Miss Bubbles. The Order for the Burial of the Dead, according to the 1928 Book of Common Prayer, will be Tuesday, June 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 1000 N. Broadway, Edmond, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Michael Epstein Music Fund, c/o Good Shepherd Anglican Church, PO Box 3211, Edmond, Oklahoma 73083.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019