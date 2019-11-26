|
Michael Duane Frantz EDMOND
Sept. 27, 1954 - Nov. 21, 2019
Michael Duane Frantz left this world, and the family he loved so much on Thursday, November 21, 2019. His depar-ture was unexpected and leaves a void in our lives that will never be filled. Mike was born to William and Rebecca Frantz on September 27, 1954, in Oklahoma City. After attending Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Oklahoma City, he graduated from Edmond High School in 1972. Mike exhibited his lifelong attention to detail and responsibility by working to support his family, during his father's illness, while just a high school student. This sense of responsibility never wavered, as he was never without a job. After graduation he worked for a number of companies, but his best decision was accepting a job with Dolese Brothers as a truck driver. This culminated in a 43-year career in Purchasing with the company. Mike respected and appreciated Dolese throughout his many years there. His loyalty, which was never really fully appreciated or understood, continued until the end when he retired in April 2019. He was always ready with a story about the company or another employee and he made many cherished friends there. Mike Frantz was a practical man, who always loved practical things. Mike's proudest accomplishments are his two sons. He was involved with their baseball careers from the rime they were 5 years old and through college. He coached little league teams and was the manager of the baseball concession stand during their high school years. He was thrilled that his granddaughter Lily had just recently started playing softball, and he was looking forward to helping train and coach during her upcoming season. Mike was raised in the Pentecostal faith and continued his strong belief in Jesus Christ throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rebecca Frantz; his granddaughter, Natatlie Frantz; his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Rod Turpin; his mother- and father-in-law, Max and Georgia Brown; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Blair Cunnyngham. Mike is survived by Deb, his wife of almost 44 years; his cherished sons, Travis and Brandon; their wives he loved so much, Shelly Frantz and Chelsea Frantz; his two beautiful granddaughters, Lily Frantz and Adelyn Frantz; his brother, Roger Frantz; his sister-in-law, Maxine Cunnyngham; his sister- and brother-in-law, Katy and Dan Powell; his nephew and wife, Dr. Chris and Audrey Cunnyngham; his nephew, Brian Clark; and his very special niece and nephew, Savannah and Jack Cunnyngham. Despite his vocal protestations, Mike really was an avid animal lover (Honest, he REALLY was!) In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to OK Save a Dog Society, 990214 South 3580 Rd., Prague, Oklahoma 74864, from whence he rescued his much loved "Buddy". Services will be held 10:00am on Tuesday, Novem-ber 26, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019