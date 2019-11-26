Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL FRANTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL FRANTZ


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Michael Duane Frantz
Sept. 27, 1954 - Nov. 21, 2019

EDMOND
Michael Duane Frantz left this world, and the family he loved so much on Thursday, November 21, 2019. His depar-ture was unexpected and leaves a void in our lives that will never be filled. Mike was born to William and Rebecca Frantz on September 27, 1954, in Oklahoma City. After attending Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Oklahoma City, he graduated from Edmond High School in 1972. Mike exhibited his lifelong attention to detail and responsibility by working to support his family, during his father's illness, while just a high school student. This sense of responsibility never wavered, as he was never without a job. After graduation he worked for a number of companies, but his best decision was accepting a job with Dolese Brothers as a truck driver. This culminated in a 43-year career in Purchasing with the company. Mike respected and appreciated Dolese throughout his many years there. His loyalty, which was never really fully appreciated or understood, continued until the end when he retired in April 2019. He was always ready with a story about the company or another employee and he made many cherished friends there. Mike Frantz was a practical man, who always loved practical things. Mike's proudest accomplishments are his two sons. He was involved with their baseball careers from the rime they were 5 years old and through college. He coached little league teams and was the manager of the baseball concession stand during their high school years. He was thrilled that his granddaughter Lily had just recently started playing softball, and he was looking forward to helping train and coach during her upcoming season. Mike was raised in the Pentecostal faith and continued his strong belief in Jesus Christ throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rebecca Frantz; his granddaughter, Natatlie Frantz; his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Rod Turpin; his mother- and father-in-law, Max and Georgia Brown; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Blair Cunnyngham. Mike is survived by Deb, his wife of almost 44 years; his cherished sons, Travis and Brandon; their wives he loved so much, Shelly Frantz and Chelsea Frantz; his two beautiful granddaughters, Lily Frantz and Adelyn Frantz; his brother, Roger Frantz; his sister-in-law, Maxine Cunnyngham; his sister- and brother-in-law, Katy and Dan Powell; his nephew and wife, Dr. Chris and Audrey Cunnyngham; his nephew, Brian Clark; and his very special niece and nephew, Savannah and Jack Cunnyngham. Despite his vocal protestations, Mike really was an avid animal lover (Honest, he REALLY was!) In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to OK Save a Dog Society, 990214 South 3580 Rd., Prague, Oklahoma 74864, from whence he rescued his much loved "Buddy". Services will be held 10:00am on Tuesday, Novem-ber 26, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -