Michael J. Gaddis OKLAHOMA CITY
March 4, 1969 - Aug. 12, 2019
On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, Michael Gaddis, husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 50 years. Michael will forever be remembered by his wife of 25 years, Andrea; their precious sons, Lunden and Roman; his brothers and sisters, Dana Gaddis, Teron Gaddis (Janice), Brent Gaddis, Jaisen (Lorena) Booker, Gwen Watson, Debbie Gaddis, and Lavenne Burchett (Jimmy); and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Michael was born to LeVern and Cleopatra Jones-Gaddis; he grew up in Midwest City and attended Carl Albert High School. Michael continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma, where he played football from 1988-91 and earned both his bachelor's and MBA.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1020 NE 42nd, Oklahoma City.
Burial Service will commence following the Funeral Service at Hillcrest Memory Gardens at 12813 NE 50th, Spencer, OK.
Memorial donations and condolences in memory of Michael may be made to: Michael Gaddis - Farmers Insurance, 6612 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 17, 2019