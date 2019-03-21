Home

St Patrick's Church
2121 N Portland Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith & Kernke
23rd Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
MICHAEL HUGHES


1953 - 2019
MICHAEL HUGHES Obituary

Michael Hughes
December 2, 1953 - March 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael Hughes, 65, passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1953 in Cordell, OK. Mike was a mechanic all his life. He graduated from Dill City High School in 1972 and went on to graduate from OSU Institute of Technology in Okmulgee. Mike is survived by his loving wife Nancy; daughters Amanda Husband-Temple, Melinda Cockrell-Barnes and husband Michael; grandsons Jonathan, Gavin, Xander, and Joshua; brother Eugene Hughes; sisters Ann Hughes-Bohanan, Kathleen Hughes-Lane; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, from 7 pm to 9 pm at Smith & Kernke 23rd Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, at St. Patrick Church. See the full obituary at the funeral home website.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019
