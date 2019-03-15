Michael Jenkins

Jan. 14, 1954 - Mar. 12, 2019



EDMOND

Michael Allen Jenkins was born in Oakland, California on January 14, 1954 and he went home to be with Jesus in Edmond, OK on March 12, 2019 at the age of 65. Michael was the son of Lorene (Springer) Jenkins; however, he considered his uncle, Sam Jordan, as his real father. Mike attended Mid-Del Schools (Country Estates, Monroney, and Midwest City, graduating in 1972.) He graduated from Central State University in 1978 with a degree in Political Science and Government. He taught school for 38 years, the last 20 being at Edmond North High School where he was also the girls basketball coach and the boys assistant golf coach. He loved to play golf and in October 2018 he played golf for a week at Pebble Beach with his friends. Michael was a member of Country Estates Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, several aunts and uncles and a cousin. Michael is survived by his sister, Debbie (Jim) Trammell, Midwest City, OK. He is also survived by his cousin, Linda (Larry) Morphis, whom he considered a sister and her children, Jon (Kimberly) Morphis, Jeff (Tiffani) Morphis and Larisa Morphis. He is survived by his cousins, Greg Springer (who was like a brother), Edmond, OK and Paul Springer (Molly), Argyle, TX; as well as his cousins from Prague, OK. He is also survived by his aunt, Alma Jean (Springer) Artis, Midwest City, OK as well as his many friends and former students. He is also survived by two sweet girls, whom he loved very much, Bethany and Lindsay Morphis; as well as his beloved Lab, Hope. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary