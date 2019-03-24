Home

Michael Lee Jones
Aug. 25, 1963 - March 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael Lee Jones, 55, passed away on March 2, 2019. Michael married Kathi in 1991, forming a family with her sons, Aric and Jamie DeLaney. After 21 years of marriage, they divorced but remained friends. Michael was a lifelong carpenter and enjoyed making custom furniture and cabinetry. He worked for Wood Creations by Rod Ferreira. Michael loved watching NASCAR, Chiefs football and playing golf.
Survivors are his sister, Kerry Weber (David); brother, Douglas Jones; ex-wife, Kathi Jones; and her sons, Aric and Jamie; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Stevie Jones; and his daughter, Micala Jones.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Wings Event Center, 13700 N. Eastern Ave., Edmond, OK. Dress casual.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019
