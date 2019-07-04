Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memory Gardens
500 SW 104th
Oklahoma City, OK
Michael Joseph "MYke" Mitchell


1971 - 2019
Myke "GOAT"
Mitchell
Apr. 17, 1971 - Jun. 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael "MYke" Joseph Mitchell, 48, passed away on June 29, 2019. Myke was born on April 17, 1971 to Michael Herbert and Kathy Ann Mitchell in Lafayette, IN. Myke loved camp-ing with family, grilling out, hanging out with his kids, floating the river, and he also had a soft spot for animals, Junior, Lucy, Jane, Natalie, Opie, Luna and Cinnamon are just a few. He was always laughing and making other people laugh. Myke was a Pittsburg Steelers fan and his favorite holiday was the Fourth of July, mainly because of the fireworks. He was also a member of Red Dirt Rejects Club and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and guns shows. Myke had good values and work ethic and instilled that into his children. He was very passionate about his work restoring homes and putting families back together after tragedy. Myke was under-standing, patient, and kind but was also stubborn and hardheaded. Myke is survived by his wife, Angela Low-Mitchell; children, Joseph Mitchell, Natalee Lambert, Nadia Mitchell, and Blake Scott Mitchell; grandchildren, Delilah Sophia Mitchell, Donnie Patrick Mitchell, and Orion William Heald; mother, Kathy Mitchell; brother, Donny Graham; sister Charalee Cunningham; and a host of other loving family members. Myke is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Marie Mitchell; father, Michael Herbert Mitchell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and grandparents. A graveside service for Myke will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memory Gardens located at 500 SW 104th, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 4, 2019
