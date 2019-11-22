Home

MICHAEL KASERMAN


1952 - 2019
MICHAEL KASERMAN Obituary

Michael B. Kaserman
March 24, 1952 - November 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael Berl Kaserman, son, brother, father and friend, joined his parents, family and friends that passed before him on November 13, 2019. Mike was born to Alan and Bobbie Kaserman March 24, 1952 in Colorado Springs. Mike graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of 1970, and received a BA and Master's from Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma. He married Peggy Rose in 1972, a union that produced a daughter, son and four grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Korie and her husband Dan Brown and son Blake and his wife Tiffany Pardee, and his grandchildren Callie, Cooper, Campbell and Colton. Mike started his career in the banking business with First National Bank of Oklahoma City and First Data Management. He also held positions at Central Oklahoma Produce, and retired from Locke Supply Co. Mike was an avid reader, lifelong fan of Oklahoma State University sports and New York Yankees baseball, he also loved the Oklahoma City Thunder. The family will have a private memorial service. The family requests that donations be made in Mike's memory to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019
