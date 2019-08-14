Home

Michael Layne Lowrie

Michael Layne Lowrie
January 3, 1961 - August 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael Layne Lowrie was born January 3, 1961 and died at his home in Oklahoma City on August 12, 2019. A come-and-go visita-tion and reception honoring Mike will be from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 14th, at Crawford Family Funeral Service, Edmond. A service celebrating his life will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, August 15th, at North Pointe Baptist Church in Edmond with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery. To read a more detailed life story or to sign an online guestbook, visit:

CrawfordFuneralService.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019
