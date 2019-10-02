Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the funeral home
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the funeral home
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the funeral home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
1979 - 2019
Michael A. Pruitt, Jr.
January 27, 1979-September 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
On September 28, 2019, Michael Alan Pruitt, Jr., loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, friend and co-worker, passed away at the age of 40. Michael was born January 27, 1979 in Oklahoma City, OK to Michael Pruitt, Sr. and Carla (Harris-Romeo). Michael graduated from Norman High School North in 1998. He received his training to become an Emergency Medical Technician and proudly served for many years. Michael was most honored to serve with the men and women at Samaritan EMS. Michael had several hobbies and passions including gaming, computers, cooking, fishing, and had a little of a green thumb. He had a real gift for under-standing how things worked and a particular talent for building computers. What Michael most enjoyed was spending time with family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Harris; grandparents, Bernice and Parker Pruitt; and cousin, Danny Johnson. Michael is survived by his grandmother, Minnie Harris; mother, Carla Harris-Romeo; father, Michael Pruitt and wife Cosette; Ma and Pa Flick; sister, Carly Prutzman & husband Chris; sister, Sarah Penner & husband Pete; sister, Dyan Timmons & husband Russ; sister, Anna Flick & fiancé Patricia; brother, Edward Flick; brother, Ian Moses; several aunts, uncles, two nieces, four nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers. Michael was known for being exemplary in his manners and the gentlest person of his size. He dedicated his life to helping others. Viewing will be 4-8pm today and 4-8pm Thurs. at the funeral home with family greeting friends Thurs. from 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 11am Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with burial following to Moore City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: EMS Success, Inc. at 15400 SE 57th Street, Choctaw, OK 73020. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:
 vondelsmithmortuary.com

"Courage need not be remembered, for it is never forgotten" - Legend of Zelda

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019
