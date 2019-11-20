|
Michael Allen Rodarm EDMOND
September 11, 1962-November 15, 2019
Michael Allen Rodarm passed away on November 15th, 2019. Michael was born in Alexandria, VA on September 11th, 1962. Michael graduated from Moore High School and attended OU. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Ted C. Rodarm Sr. and Patricia A. Niesner. He is survived by his daughter Catherine (Nikki) Moore and her husband Jerremy; Cathy Rodarm, mother to their daughter; siblings David Rodarm of Oakland, CA, Karen Davis of Oro Valley, AZ, Diane Larrabee of Hermosa Beach, CA, Malinda Pittson of Dallas, TX, and Ted Rodarm Jr. of Pahokee, FL. He had two grandchildren Cassidy and Jerremiah Moore. The majority of Michael's business career was spent with Myers Tire Supply. While working at Myers he had numerous sales and management positions and achieved many awards. He enjoyed partici-pating in sports specifically golf, softball, and swimming. Michael also enjoyed going to the lake to fish and camp as well as watch the Oklahoma Sooners Football team WIN with his daughter. Michael was so proud of his family and wouldn't hesitate to tell others about them. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, at 3PM at North Church, 1601 W. Memorial Rd., OKC 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019