Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
North Church
1601 W. Memorial Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL RODARM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL RODARM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL RODARM Obituary

Michael Allen Rodarm
September 11, 1962-November 15, 2019

EDMOND
Michael Allen Rodarm passed away on November 15th, 2019. Michael was born in Alexandria, VA on September 11th, 1962. Michael graduated from Moore High School and attended OU. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Ted C. Rodarm Sr. and Patricia A. Niesner. He is survived by his daughter Catherine (Nikki) Moore and her husband Jerremy; Cathy Rodarm, mother to their daughter; siblings David Rodarm of Oakland, CA, Karen Davis of Oro Valley, AZ, Diane Larrabee of Hermosa Beach, CA, Malinda Pittson of Dallas, TX, and Ted Rodarm Jr. of Pahokee, FL. He had two grandchildren Cassidy and Jerremiah Moore. The majority of Michael's business career was spent with Myers Tire Supply. While working at Myers he had numerous sales and management positions and achieved many awards. He enjoyed partici-pating in sports specifically golf, softball, and swimming. Michael also enjoyed going to the lake to fish and camp as well as watch the Oklahoma Sooners Football team WIN with his daughter. Michael was so proud of his family and wouldn't hesitate to tell others about them. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, at 3PM at North Church, 1601 W. Memorial Rd., OKC 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -