Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ROGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ROGERS Obituary
















Michael Rogers
Apr. 14, 1957 - Oct. 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Michael Eugene Rogers, 62, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 14th.
He enjoyed fishing, music, reading, and spending time with family.
Michael was a devoted son, father, grandfather, and brother.
He is survived by his mother Joyce Rogers; his son Kyle, wife Chrissi, and grandson Christopher; his brother Kraig and wife Sheri; a nephew Joel and two nieces April and Jacinta.
Michael will be interred in Niotaze, Kansas.
Preceded in death by his father Homer Rogers.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.