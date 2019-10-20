|
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Michael Rogers
Apr. 14, 1957 - Oct. 14, 2019
Michael Eugene Rogers, 62, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 14th.
He enjoyed fishing, music, reading, and spending time with family.
Michael was a devoted son, father, grandfather, and brother.
He is survived by his mother Joyce Rogers; his son Kyle, wife Chrissi, and grandson Christopher; his brother Kraig and wife Sheri; a nephew Joel and two nieces April and Jacinta.
Michael will be interred in Niotaze, Kansas.
Preceded in death by his father Homer Rogers.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019