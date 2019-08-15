Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mewbourn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Mewbourn


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Mewbourn Obituary

Michael S. Mewbourn
August 9, 1954 - August 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael S. Mewbourn passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mike was born in New York City and has been an Oklahoman since he was a teenager. Following graduation from Putnam City High School in 1972, Mike went on to earn two degrees from the University of Oklahoma. He continued to cherish his friendships made through Sigma Phi Epsilon. Mike was dedicated to Canaan and his CFO role for many years until his recent battle with lung cancer. Mike is survived by his wife, Debbie, and their sons, Trent and Alex. He was preceded in death by his parents, Deweese and Edwin Mewbourn. A memorial service will take place at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Infant Crisis Services, Boys and Girls Club, or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.