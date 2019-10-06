|
|
Michael Edward OKLAHOMA CITY
Skelton
1959 - 2019
Beloved Husband, Genius, Raconteur and Bon Vivant. Now hanging out with his father, Roy, brother-in-law, Vance DeWoody, and kitties, Eowyn Smidgen and Galadriel Morsel. Deeply loved by: Julie-his wife of 37 years; his mother, Ruby; Roy, Cassandra and Shelton Dickson; the DeWoody Clan-Raylyn, Cole, Lindsey and Korbin, Dylan, Brayson, Kimber and Brecken; Neal and Debbie Hill and family; Beth Ann Brown; Charmaine Chambers; Chad and Peggy Chambers and family; Jami Chambers; Jill Boles and family; Jeanene Taylor and family; Shanna Lewis and family; Heather Thomas and family; Mike and Pat Turner and Dan and JoAnn Hunt and many more. In addition to his well known talent, Michael was an amateur historian, architecture and military buff, car guy, photographer, graphic artist, privacy rights advocate, and (wait for it) a Real Commodian! (rim shot) Join us to celebrate his life at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Midwest City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Yours Dog Rescue in Michael's memory.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019