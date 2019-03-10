Home

POWERED BY

Services
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd
10928 SW 15
Yukon, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL TEEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL TEEL


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL TEEL Obituary

Michael E. Teel
March 19, 1949 - March 8, 2019

YUKON
Michael E. Teel, age 69, was born March 19, 1949, in Tulsa, OK. He passed away March 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City. A graduate of Moore High School and the University of Central Oklahoma, Michael was married 45 years to high school sweetheart Charlotte Forshee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty & Gene Teel. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Teel; son, Craig Teel; daughter, Christa Long & husband Paul; grandchildren, Nathan & Sarah and Olivia & Cameron; and sisters, Vicki Cox & husband Larry and Debbie Teel. Memorial gifts may be made to or Good Shepherd UMC, Yukon. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at the United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 10928 SW 15, Yukon. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Download Now