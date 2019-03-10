|
Michael E. Teel YUKON
March 19, 1949 - March 8, 2019
Michael E. Teel, age 69, was born March 19, 1949, in Tulsa, OK. He passed away March 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City. A graduate of Moore High School and the University of Central Oklahoma, Michael was married 45 years to high school sweetheart Charlotte Forshee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty & Gene Teel. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Teel; son, Craig Teel; daughter, Christa Long & husband Paul; grandchildren, Nathan & Sarah and Olivia & Cameron; and sisters, Vicki Cox & husband Larry and Debbie Teel. Memorial gifts may be made to or Good Shepherd UMC, Yukon. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at the United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 10928 SW 15, Yukon. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019