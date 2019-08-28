|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Michael Wayne
Stephens
April 28, 1954 - August 24, 2019
Michael Wayne Stephens passed away peacefully among loved ones on August 24, 2019. He was a beloved husband and father and a source of light and joy to all who met him.
Mike was born in St. Louis, MO to Harry "Pete" and Norma Jean Stephens on April 28, 1954. Mike grew up in Missouri and Colorado before attending Bethany Nazarene College where he met his wife. Mike married Ellen Johnson in 1978 and they were married for 41 years. Together they raised two beautiful daughters.
In his youth, Mike worked in concrete, construction and roofing before obtaining his degree in Art Education from Bethany Nazarene College. He taught Art and Psychology before pursuing a career in mortgage banking. Mike attended Lake View Park Church of the Nazarene and was active in Promise Keepers and the Christian Men's Ministry. Mike loved helping others in need and would often organize work groups. He went on mission trips where his construction skills and love for Jesus impacted many.
Mike was an avid Denver Broncos and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing softball and football. When his daughters were young, he coached their softball and basketball teams. Mike found joy in expressing himself through art and was an excellent artist. He loved to gift his paintings to friends and family.
After a car accident in 1997 that left him unable to work, his sphere of influence reached many physicians, nurses, therapists and caregivers. He will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, daily devotions, positive outlook on life and his testimony that touched many. Mike never met a stranger and was loved by all.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Norma Jean, and brother Larry. He is survived by his wife Ellen, daughters Christina of Oklahoma, husband Joe Earley, grandchildren Eleanor, Evelyn and Edison; and Michelle of California, husband Tim Neilsen, grandsons Henri and Arlo. He is also survived by his sisters Debra Sisco and Tami Green and their families; Uncle James Stephens, mother-in-law Lois Johnson, sister-in-law Becky Shaw, brother-in-law Bob Johnson and their extended families.
The family would like to thank the Mercy physicians, Mercy Home Health and Hospice as well as Visiting Angels for their compassionate care.
Mike's Celebration of Life will be held on August 31, 2019 at 11:00am at Lake View Park Church of the Nazarene, 3500 NW 50th, Oklahoma City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019