Michael Scott Weaver YUKON
Feb. 12, 1958 - July 3, 2019
Michael Scott Weaver, age 61, of Yukon, OK, passed away on July 3, 2019, at 1:28 a.m. while resting peacefully at home. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, Larry Keith Nelson, Roy Dwayne Nelson, and Ben Gaddis; and cousin, Rodney Nelson. He is survived by wife, Carol Weaver; his mother, Lois Weaver; brother, Kevin Weaver (Teresa) and their children, Cori, Kallie (Russell), and Erica (Larry); great-niece, Finley; sister, Patricia Taylor (Mike) and their child, Garrett Taylor; stepdaughters, Tanya Daniel (Anthony) and Geneva Calip (Willie); grandchildren, Trey, Draden, Deandra, and Ariah; as well as many other loved ones. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 1-8 p.m. at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home in Yukon, OK. Celebration of Life services will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Cemetery, Frederick, OK. Online condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 6, 2019