Dec. 14, 1966 - Oct. 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Michelle BarkerMiller, of Oklahoma City, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 16. She was born Dec. 14, 1966, in Amarillo, TX. Michelle was a graduate of Putnam City West High School and she attended the University of Oklahoma. She met and married William C. Miller in 1998. The two were blessed with two sons, Matthew and Andrew -- as well as four "four-legged children," Holly, Snickers, Bella, and Ladybug. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Bill "Tiny" Barker. Michelle is survived by her mother, Pearlee, and stepfather, Danny Lynes; and brother, Brian and his fiancée, Victoria Robin. Services to celebrate Michelle's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Putnam City Methodist Church at 5819 NW 41st in Oklahoma City. The family requests donations be made in Michelle's memory to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to aid in finding a cure for Lupus.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019
