Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Cougar Activity Center Auditorium
MICKEY COWAN


1947 - 2019
Mickey W. Cowan
June 21, 1947 - Oct. 5, 2019

ADA
Services for Mickey Wayne Cowan, 72, of Ada, are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Cougar Gymnasium, Ada. Bud Ross will officiate. Interment will follow at Velma Cemetery at Velma, OK.
Mr. Cowan passed away at a Norman hospital.
Mr. Cowan was the former chair of the Accounting Department at East Central University from 1974 -2000. He was a professor of Accounting at Oklahoma Christian University from 2000 - present. Mick was also known as the "Voice of the Ada Cougars" for many years.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019
