Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MILBURN DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILBURN DAVIS


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milburn R. Davis
May 13, 1941 - March 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Milburn R. Davis, 77, passed away March 16, 2019, in Norman, OK. He was born on May 13, 1941, in Pinckney-ville, IL to William and Hilda Davis. Milburn was a member of Lighthouse Foursquare Church in Oklahoma City. He enjoyed woodworking, repairing different things, music, and playing the drums, but most of all, he enjoyed his family. He married his wife Sharon in 1998. Milburn was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Bill and Darrell Davis. Milburn is survived by his wife; children, Greg Davis and wife Norma, Kevin Davis and wife Meg, and Darla Harris; and four grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. Services to celebrate his life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at The Chapel at Resthaven with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now