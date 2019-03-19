Milburn R. Davis

May 13, 1941 - March 16, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Milburn R. Davis, 77, passed away March 16, 2019, in Norman, OK. He was born on May 13, 1941, in Pinckney-ville, IL to William and Hilda Davis. Milburn was a member of Lighthouse Foursquare Church in Oklahoma City. He enjoyed woodworking, repairing different things, music, and playing the drums, but most of all, he enjoyed his family. He married his wife Sharon in 1998. Milburn was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Bill and Darrell Davis. Milburn is survived by his wife; children, Greg Davis and wife Norma, Kevin Davis and wife Meg, and Darla Harris; and four grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. Services to celebrate his life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at The Chapel at Resthaven with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary