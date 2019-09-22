|
|
Mildred Emogene OKLAHOMA CITY
Harden
Dec. 16, 1927 - Sept 17, 2019
Jean Harden, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 17. She was born in Lone Wolf, OK on Dec. 16, 1927, the ninth of eleven children of Wm. Robert Williams and Buena Vista Byrd Williams. She grew up in the community of Eureka in Coal County and graduated from high school at Clarita, OK in 1945. Jean's maternal grandfather was a Baptist preacher. She was raised in a Christian home and became a Christian at an early age. She was a member of the Village Baptist Church at the time of her death. She moved to Ada, OK after graduation and attended East Central State College. She worked at Valley View Hospital as an assistant bookkeeper, where she met the love of her life, Johnie Garrett Harden Jr., who was attending East Central on the G.I. Bill. He served in World War II and was a survivor of the battle of Iwo Jima. They were married on Sept. 20, 1947. Jean graduated from Central State College (now UCO) with a teaching degree in elementary education. She was a member of Gamma Omega chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, a national honor society in education; and the Oklahoma Beta chapter of Alpha Chi. She taught second grade in the Moore Public Schools for 27 years. She taught 10 years at Fairview Elementary, where she was Fairview teacher of the year in 1973. She also taught at Winding Creek Elementary for 17 years. Her husband preceded her in death, while still a counselor at Moore High School, on Jan. 22, 1985. She is survived by her two children, Terry Garrett Harden & wife Sylva and Linda Jean Hill & husband Mark; two grandchildren, Jon Stephen Hill & wife Megan and Tiffany Hill Davis & husband Brad; and five great-grandchildren, Emory and Charlie Hill, Bennitt, Ford, and Chandler Davis. Her grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She also has two surviving sisters, Mae Holleyman Steves and Betty Reid. Visitation will be held Sunday 2-8 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel at Resthaven.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019