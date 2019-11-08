|
|
Mildred Ellis Hohne BELLAIRE, FLORIDA
July 25, 1925 - November 5, 2019
Mildred Ellis Hohne, age 94, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a short illness in Bellaire, Florida.
Born July 25, 1925 to Anna (McCullough) and Charley Ellis outside of Emporia, Kansas. Mildred lived in Lyon County, Kansas during her childhood and graduated high school in Emporia. He attended Kansas State Teachers College. She married Fred Charles Hohne, Jr. in 1948 in Olpe, Kansas. Mildred and Fred lived in various western states as he pursued his career as a geologist.
She is survived by her children Kris Richards of Bellaire, Florida, Judy and Philip Askew of Dallas, Texas and Barbara and Jay Scott Brown of Shawnee, Oklahoma. Mildred is also survived by eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, their son Gerald, son-in-law Dr. Bill Richards along with four brothers and one sister.
Mildred will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Oklahoma City after a family graveside service on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 8, 2019