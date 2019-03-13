Mildred "Ditty"

Tuepker

November 23, 1928 - March 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Mildred E. "Ditty" Tuepker, 90, passed away peacefully with no fuss Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by the presence and loving spirit of her family. Mildred was born in November 1928 to Lloyd and Helen Boatright in Oklahoma City, OK. She graduated from Central High School in OKC and attended college several years at Oklahoma A&M. While in college Ditty married Gilbert H. Tuepker, Jr. in January of 1949. Throughout her life, Ditty performed many tasks one might call a job - some for pay, others as part of her giving nature - including ironing, house cleaning, sewing, hosting meals for entire families, gift store clerk, crafting, and various women's organizations such as PEO, Bridge Club, Church Circle, and Campfire Girls. But this was not her true calling - that was her partnership with Gilbert raising their 5 children and being the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother the world has known! This is not boastful, it is fact - ask any of them. Ditty and Gilbert built a life together measured by their love and commitment to family. They decided on a division of labor and executed it day by day, with no complaint or feelings of burden or regret, but instead with love and caring and devotion. Ditty was an excellent event coordinator, whether it was playing games or teaching her little "ditties" to the kids, their cousins, and the grandkids, hosting family dinners, organizing provisions and preparing meals on camping and RV vacations, or the many family holiday gatherings. But, her most endearing quality was her kind and gentle nature to all she knew. She never had a cross word for anyone, living by the principle, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." Ditty was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lloyd Jr. and Pete of Oklahoma City, and is survived by her sister, Margaret of Edmond, children Jan of Edmond, Jerri and husband Don of Buena Vista, CO, Jacki and husband Jeff of Guthrie, OK, Max and wife Gayla of Edmond, and Jinger of Edmond, plus grandchildren Kelly, Jill, TaraLeigh, Aaron, Kena, Randi, and Kye, and great grandchildren, Emma, Tyler, Violet, Boone, Colin, Hadley, Wade, and Olive, and extended family. Ditty will be missed and is cherished by all who knew her. The family expresses thanks for the care and comfort provided Ditty in her last days by the staff at The Fountains at Canterbury, Integris Baptist Hospital, The Springs, and Integris Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Services will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Mar. 14th, at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly, Edmond, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019