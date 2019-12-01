|
|
Mildred F. Tuohy OKLAHOMA CITY
April 4, 1923 - November 26, 2019
Mildred Fuchtman Tuohy, 96, received her heavenly mansion on Nov. 26, 2019. Mildred was born to Charles and Mary Butler on April 4, 1923, growing up in the Depression era with a very difficult childhood. It was evident that God had His blessings and His divine protection over her, literally from the womb to her death. Mildred rose above all the difficulties she faced and was determined to go a different direction than her childhood circumstances. She made this determination not only for herself, but for her family also. By age 5, she and a childhood friend walked hand-in-hand to church, which began and developed her love for her Lord that was beautiful to witness. On Nov. 24, 1942, she married her true love, Arthur Fuchtman. Together, they raised three children. Mildred focused on her family, who was always first in her life, after her Savior. She developed an expertise in being a seamstress and cook in order to better help provide for the family. Always a stay-at-home mother, she took a job as the Bishop McGuinness High School cafeteria cashier after her children were grown. She then took the position of the lunchroom cashier at Christ the King Grade School, a job she absolutely cherished for many years. She received so much joy from the children coming through her line each day and always offered a kind word and smile. Her sweet and gentle spirit was felt by everyone who came in contact with her. Those attributes were immediately evident when you met her. Several years after her husband's death in May of 1985, she developed a relationship with Richard Tuohy, and they were married on Dec. 30, 1993, until his death on Aug. 11, 2006. Her later years were spent living at St. Ann's Retirement Home, which she dearly loved. There, she made many friends, and was very active in their activities. Her main joy, however, always came in her family and was filled with extreme happiness when her entire family came together. This was her pride! She would always say what a wonderful thing your daddy and I started. From her, we have all learned our love of God, kindness, and the meaning of family love, closeness, and laughter.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Pearl Karr; her brother, Roy Butler; and her husbands, Arthur Fuchtman and Richard Tuohy. She is survived by her children, Patricia Brantley and Cathy Polony, of Oklahoma City; and Michael Fuchtman, of Fort Smith, AR; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 in the Chapel of Saint Ann's Retirement Center, 7501 W. Britton Rd., with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ The King Catholic Church, with a memo to St. Lawrence Ministry, 8005 Dorset Dr., Nichols Hills, OK 73120.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019