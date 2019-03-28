Alton B. Miller

April 6 1932 - March 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Alton B. Miller entered his heavenly home this past Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2019, at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his loved ones who cared for and loved him dearly. Alton was born in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, but later moved to Oklahoma City where he grew up. He was a graduate of Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. He married Merle Jo King on Sept. 11, 1950. They raised 2 sons. After graduating from Central State University with a Bachelor's degree in Education , Alton taught and coached at Capitol Hill, Southeast, OKC Southwestern College, Tuttle , and MWC Carl Albert. Teaching and Coaching were his passion. He particularly excelled in the coaching profession going 162-47-1 over 18 seasons as a head high school football coach. Later was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Inducted into the C.H.H.S. Athletic Activities Association Hall of Fame in 2000. Alton loved the Lord, and he and Merle were members actively involved in the Sunday School Ministry at Southern Hills Baptist Church in OKC. He taught a Senior Adults Sunday School class for many years there. He loved his family dearly! His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were near and dear to his heart. He is survived by his son Jeffrey and Melody Miller; 2 grandchildren, Alicia Cargill and Andrea Musser; three great grandchildren, Tinsley, Palmer, and Brinkley Cargill; 1 brother, Dan Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife Merle Jo; parents Lovie and Lige Miller; son Stephen Gregory. A memorial service has been set at Southern Hills Baptist Church in OKC on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary