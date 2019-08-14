Home

Millie L. Shrader
Aug. 20, 1941 - Aug. 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Millie Lynn Shrader, 77, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 10, 2019. She was born in Bell, CA to Carl and Gwendolyn Freeman. On May 15, 1959, Millie married William "Bill" Shrader. He joined the US Navy and together they traveled many places and touched many lives. Millie was blessed with 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She retired as a hairdresser and enjoyed sewing, crochet, playing the piano, gardening, and much more. She also took pride in serving as a Sunday School teacher and Cub Scout Den Mother. Millie loved the Lord from the depths of her heart and will be greatly missed. Her memory will always be engraved in her family and all the lives she touched. Visitation will be held 4-8pm Thursday. A celebration of Millie's life will be held 10am Friday at Wilmont Place Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Resthaven Funeral Home, resthavenokc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019
