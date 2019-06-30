Milton "Bob"

Barton Jr.

September 1, 1929 - June 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Milton R. (Bob) Barton Jr. was born in Blooming Groove, Texas September 1, 1929. He passed away on June 21, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, M.R. Barton Sr. and wife Vera, brother, David F. Barton and his sister Billie Ruth (Jack) McWilliams. He graduated from Valiant High School in 1947 and Oklahoma Baptist University, Southeastern State College and University of Oklahoma. He joined the US Navy in 1948 and served in the Korean War. From 1955 to 1964 Bob taught High School Business Education and was Junior High Assistant Coach in Clayton, New Mexico and was the High School Principal in Boise City, OK. In 1964 he came to Okla. City and went to work with various banks until 1991 when he retired. Bob is survived his wife Velma, son Michael R. (Sharron) Barton, daughter Lorri Lea (Billy) Bogges, grandson Kyle, two great granddaughters Ella Barton, Josslyn Barton, and sister-in- law Billye Sue Barton. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: The Village Baptist Church Renew Campaign, 10600 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73120. Military Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. Celebration of Life Reception will be at The Village Baptist Church in the Garden Room on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019