Miriam Frances Want OKLAHOMA CITY
March 17, 1928 - October 4, 2019
Miriam Frances Want, 91 years of age, passed away of leukemia on October 4, 2019 joining those who preceded her in death: parents Adolph and Annie Meyer, brother Willard Meyer, sister Shirley Arroll and devoted husband of 65 years Louis Want. Mrs. Want was born on March 17, 1928 in Hampton, Virginia but lived much of her childhood above her father's store in Phoebus, Virginia; and achieved her high school degree at Hampton High School. She was married to Louis Want also of Hampton, Virginia on January 12, 1947 and they proudly raised two children. For years after, Miriam enjoyed speaking of her jobs, first in a private Catholic school in Washington, D.C. and then in a surgeon's office in Virginia Beach, VA. Later, she and husband Louis established and operated a successful Shoe Repair business in Hampton, Virginia for more than 25 years, before retiring to Oklahoma. Mrs. Want, however, would say that her proudest accomplishment was helping to raise her family. She leaves behind countless friends in Oklahoma and Virginia, and sons: Alan Want and Steven Want, daughter-in-law Donna Want, as well as two grand-children: Heather King and Meagan Allen, and three great-grandchildren, who miss her dearly but, she will remain a part of their lives forever. A brief funeral service was held at Emanuel Hebrew Cemetery, 10600 S. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, at 11:30 AM this past Sunday.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019